WES police personnel foil bandits’ attempt to disarm them

Police in Western Equatoria State said security forces deployed to protect Makpandu Refugee Camp in Yambio County have foiled an attempt by armed bandits to disarm them of their weapons.

The state police commissioned Major General Albino Otto said the incident occurred at 12:30 PM on Monday 1st April 2024.

General Otto stated that the armed bandits are suspected to be a group of criminals that previously escaped from the prison.

“It happened on 1st April at 12:30, The unknown gunmen attacked a refugee camp, but the attack was on the side of the forces not the refugee side,” he said.

He said the government security forces guarding the refugee settlement clashed with the armed bandits who unsuccessfully tried to rob their guns.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, the security official said no causalities were reported.

“Nobody was injured in the refugee camp, among the soldiers or the gangs who came and attacked, the refugee camp is in Makpandu.”

“We suspect that the bandits who escaped from the prison, targeted the police area because they are in need of guns, and they wanted to raid the guns from the police. That is why they exchanged fire and were not able to capture the gun from the police.”

Otto added that situation at the refugee camp is now calm, and an investigation is ongoing to arrest the bandits.

“The situation is calm and normal we send forces from Yambio to go and investigate what happened, but everything is normal. These gangs ran away, and no one was arrested.”

