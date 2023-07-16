Water factory raises alarm over ‘fuel contamination’ in the Nile

A water purification company has complained to the Ministry of Environment about reports of serious contamination of the Nile River by petroleum products leaking from nearby ports.

Aqua’na, a Juba-based water and beverage factory raised concerns about reports of fuel being discharged into the river where it draws water for domestic consumption, at the location of Hai Malakal.

The company said the river is continuously contaminated by fuel being leaked during the loading and offloading of boats, barges, and ferries at a port in the area.

Its Managing Director Araya Hizkias said the situation will have an adverse effect on aquatic life and the surrounding environment as well as contaminate water for domestic use.

“As you may recall, I wrote to you on February 28th 2023 expressing my concerns about the increasing level of fuel being dumped into the river,” Hizkias said in the letter that recently surfaced online, and dated June, 2023.

“Unfortunately, since then, there have been no noticeable improvements, and the situation has continued to deteriorate. The river is now continuously contaminated, especially during the offloading and loading of fuel to river barges or ships at the port in the area.”

“This is posing a severe threat to aquatic life, the surrounding environment and interfering with the activities of industrial users whose main source of raw water is this water body (White Nile).”

“I am reiterating my concerns and it is vitally important that immediate action is taken to prevent any further damage.”

Aqua’na says this is the second time it has complained about the issue, but there is no solution as the situation deteriorates.

In the letter from which the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards are copied, the company demands immediate action to address the situation.

In February this year, an environmentalist has called for an urgent solution to the uncontrolled disposal of solid wastes in and along the Nile River saying they pose health risks to the citizens.

On May 13, an investigation by the government of Central Equatoria State found that most hotels, factories, and businesses in Juba are discharging solid and liquid wastes into the Nile River.

The ad-hoc Committee formed by Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to investigate rampant reports of waste pollution in the city submitted its finding to the governor on Friday.

The investigation team, headed by the state Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry Lily Kafuki Paul, observed what it terms as great inappropriate environmental practices by some of the factories and hotel premises.

