Joe Biden slightly trails Donald Trump in new 2024 poll

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 2 points in a new poll, 46% to 44%, as the 2024 race for the White House presses on, US Today, an online media reported.
The poll, released on Sunday from ABC News and Ipsos, also found that, among people already registered to vote, Biden has a razor-thin edge of one point, for a split of 46% to 45%. People “likely” to vote tend to favor Biden at 49% to Trump’s 45%.
The poll was conducted online from April 25 to April 30 among 2,200 adults, split roughly three ways between Republicans, Democrats and independent voters. The survey has a margin of sampling error of 2%, which can become a significant factor in close races.
