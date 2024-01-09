You are here: Home | Governance | News | States | Governor Odhok swears-in six newly appointed officials
Upper Nile state government on Monday sworn-in several officials who were recently apointed through Republican decrees, according to the press unit in the office of the governor.
They include Ler Jock Thoar, the Commissioner of Maiut County; Majok James Chol, Commissioner of Akoka County, and Ronyo Yor Deng, Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges.
Others are Elijah Riek Chol, deputy chairperson for the Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission; Anes Joseph Kur, member of the HIV Commission and Reath Nyok Chol, a member of the Employees Justice Chamber.
They were appointed on the 21st of December 2023 through a presidential decree read on the state-run SSBC, TV.
The oath-taking session was administered by the state Judge, Ayei Nyang Ayei, and witnessed by Governor James Odhok Oyay.
