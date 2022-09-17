VP Abdelbagi, 10 senior officials in New York for UN Assembly

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol left for the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York on Friday in the company of five ministers, two state governors and three deputy ministers.

Abdelbagi said in a statement that he will deliver a speech on behave of President Salva Kiir on the impact of climate change and the status of the 2018 peace deal.

“I have just left Juba with my accompanying delegation for New York to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly discussing Political uncertainties, the Energy crises, Climate Change,” Abdelbagi announced on his official Facebook page on Friday.

His accompanying delegation include Presidential Affairs Minister Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Education Minister Awut Deng Achuil, Environment Minister Josephine Napwon Cosmos, Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng and the Minister of Peace Building Stephen Par Kuol.

Others are the Governor of Central Equatoria State Emmanuel Adil Anthony, Jonglei State’s Denay Jock Chagor, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Lily Albino Akol and Deputy Finance Minister Agok Makur.

The 77th UN General Assembly will seek to discuss and alleviate the impact of humanitarian, economic and climate crises by rallying support for the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.

The Vice President for Service Cluster said he will also conduct sideline meetings with partners and friends of South Sudan towards “addressing humanitarian situation and economic crisis.”

