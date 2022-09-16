16th September 2022
Gunmen shot dead Torit construction worker

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 21 mins ago

Thomas Ezikia was shot dead last evening in Torit. (Credit: Social Media)

Authorities in Torit County of Eastern Equatoria State said unknown gunmen shot dead a road construction worker in the area on Thursday.

Late Thomas Ezikia, an employee with unnamed sub-contractor of the Winners Company working on the Torit highway was shot and killed while excavating sand in the Hiyala area.

The Commissioner, Atari Jacob told Eye Radio that the incident took place near Hiyala health facility.

“The incident happened yesterday at around 4. He was shot near Hiyala Hospital and the guy was shot at the place of marram when they were attempting to collect marram,” said the commissioner.

Currently, there is an ongoing clearing of the roads to prepare grounds for the construction Juba-Nadapal highway.

However, Commissioner Jacob feared that the construction companies are considering withdrawal from the area and leaving the work halfway.

He appealed to them to hold on as the authorities find remedies to the insecurity.

“As a government, we are condemning in strong terms possible this kind of heinous act. So, we still appeal to the company to give us time.”

“Before they withdraw from the work, let them give us time, we will take actions against the perpetrators within a short period of time so that we make sure that they are accountable so that it does not affect the road construction.”

The motive of the killing is unclear, but there has been conflict between the neighboring communities of Hiyala and Haforiere in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, fighting erupted between youths from the areas, leading to insecurities and disruption of people’s movement along the Torit-Kapoeta road.

 

 

 

