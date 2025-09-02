2nd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Vice President Josephine Lagu to lead delegation to UN General Assembly

Vice President Josephine Lagu to lead delegation to UN General Assembly

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu - Courtesy of OPP

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu will head South Sudan’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York, scheduled for September 23–29, 2025.

According to a report by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), the announcement was made during the Vice President’s meeting with United Nations Deputy Special Representative to South Sudan, Anina Akiki.

The annual session brings together global leaders to discuss critical world issues, including peace, climate change, and sustainable development.

During her address, Vice President Joseph is expected to speak on the country’s ongoing political transition, call for international support for economic recovery, and highlight urgent humanitarian needs. She will also emphasize the government’s commitment to peace and regional cooperation.

UNGA 80 will feature special events on topics such as health, youth empowerment, and humanitarian crises, providing South Sudan with a platform to showcase its progress and seek partnerships for its long-term development.

Popular Stories
Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary 1

Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary

Published August 27, 2025

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi 2

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi

Published August 28, 2025

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 3

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister 4

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister

Published August 29, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 5

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public prosecutor urged to aid medical workers in legal cases

Published 51 minutes ago

Activist calls UNGA trip a ‘waste of money,’ urges exclusion

Published 1 hour ago

Vice President Josephine Lagu to lead delegation to UN General Assembly

Published 3 hours ago

Doctors’ Union calls for pay raise, increased health budget

Published 4 hours ago

Fangak County MP urges urgent aid as flooding submerges entire area

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament adjourns highly anticipated questioning of ministers over territorial disputes

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.