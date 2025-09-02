Vice President Josephine Lagu to lead delegation to UN General Assembly

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu will head South Sudan’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York, scheduled for September 23–29, 2025.

According to a report by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), the announcement was made during the Vice President’s meeting with United Nations Deputy Special Representative to South Sudan, Anina Akiki.

The annual session brings together global leaders to discuss critical world issues, including peace, climate change, and sustainable development.

During her address, Vice President Joseph is expected to speak on the country’s ongoing political transition, call for international support for economic recovery, and highlight urgent humanitarian needs. She will also emphasize the government’s commitment to peace and regional cooperation.

UNGA 80 will feature special events on topics such as health, youth empowerment, and humanitarian crises, providing South Sudan with a platform to showcase its progress and seek partnerships for its long-term development.