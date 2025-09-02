2nd September 2025

Activist calls UNGA trip a ‘waste of money,’ urges exclusion

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Ter Manyang Gatwech, Human Rights Activist - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — A human rights activist is calling on the United Nations to exclude the country’s official delegation from the 80th UN General Assembly, arguing that sending them is a “waste of resources” while civil servants have gone unpaid for over three years.

Ter Manyang Gatwech released a statement after the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) reported on Tuesday, September 2, that Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu will head South Sudan’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York, scheduled for September 23–29, 2025.

The announcement was made during the Vice President’s meeting with the United Nations Deputy Special Representative to South Sudan, Anina Akiki.

“Allowing this delegation to attend the UN General Assembly is not only a misrepresentation of the people of South Sudan but also a waste of international resources—especially at a time when civil servants have gone without salaries for over 36 months,” Gatwech stated.

He criticized the Government of South Sudan for its failure to fulfil commitments in the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), which he says has led to continued instability, human rights violations, and economic hardship.

“Half of our population is either living as refugees in neighboring countries or internally displaced within South Sudan. The entire nation is facing extreme poverty, while political leaders remain detached from the daily suffering of the people,” Gatwech said.

He also condemned the ongoing detention of political figures, calling it a violation of the peace agreement’s principles and stating that such actions undermine the foundation of peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts.

Mr. Gatwech urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Secretary-General, to stand with the South Sudanese people by refusing to grant the current delegation access to the UNGA platform.

He concluded, “The people of South Sudan deserve durable peace, not diplomatic representation that does not reflect their suffering or aspirations. The international community must stand with the people, not with those who perpetuate their misery.”

