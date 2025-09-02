Doctors’ Union calls for pay raise, increased health budget

2nd September 2025

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Zacharia Ajak, the Chairperson of the South Sudan Doctors’ Union - Credit: Eye Radio/Darlington Moses

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Chairperson of the South Sudan Doctors’ Union, Dr. Zacharia Ajak, has called on the government to increase salaries for health workers and urged Parliament to raise the Ministry of Health’s budget.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Tuesday, September 2, Dr. Ajak proposed that specialist doctors should be paid between $3,000 $5,000 per month, while general practitioners should earn $1,700 to $2,000.

According to Dr. Ajak, this measure would help motivate doctors and retain them in public hospitals.

“I cannot work and wait for the end of the month to receive 100,000 or 150,000 pounds,” Dr. Ajak stated.

“Yes, it is a noble and humanitarian field, but I have children and a family. We call upon the government to increase our salaries and allowances; we should be paid in line with the regional medical doctors in East Africa.”

South Sudan continues to face significant health challenges with some of the worst health indicators in the world.

According to the World Health Organization, the maternal mortality ratio is at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births, while child and infant mortality rates stand at 93 and 60 per 1,000 live births, respectively.

Access to healthcare services remains a major challenge for many communities, and even reaching a health facility does not guarantee appropriate care, according to the Health Pooled Fund.

