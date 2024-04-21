US envoy iterates calls on govt to end levy on aid imports

The United States Ambassador to South Sudan repeated calls on the government to eliminate taxation on imports from UN agencies and diplomatic missions to reduce the cost of providing badly-needed aid to vulnerable populations.

Ambassador Michael J. Adler made the statement after meeting South Sudan’s foreign minister, James Pitia Morgan, in Juba on Friday.

This follows a similar call from the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, Anita Kiki Gbeho, on the government to abolish taxation on humanitarian goods into the country.

Ms. Gbeho said the issue of taxation on aid imports could worsen the already dire displacement and economic crises in the country.

Ambassador Adler, meanwhile, called for reduction of the cost of providing humanitarian assistance through tax exemption for imports from aid organizations and UN development partners.

“This include the immediate elimination of duties taxes and fees on those providing humanitarian assistance to help the people of South Sudan,” Adler said, speaking to state-owned television SSBC.

“This includes the United Nations, UN specialized agencies diplomatic missions and their contractors grantees and implementing partners.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, James Morgan released a statement – commending the US backing of South Sudan during the war for independence and its current humanitarian assistance.

The statement said both diplomats expressed their commitment to enhancing ties between South Sudan and the United States.

In March, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator expressed concern over insecurity and taxation, citing that the situation hinders the delivery of humanitarian goods and services across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter