US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

The fighting in Sudan has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, while survivors cope with shortages of electricity and food.

“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement released late Saturday night, Washington time.

He expressed gratitude for the “unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety”, adding that Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia had helped in the operation.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the heavily armed paramilitary group currently challenging the authority of the regular army in the capital and elsewhere, tweeted hours earlier that it had “coordinated with the U.S Forces Mission consisting of 6 aircraft, for evacuating diplomats and their families on Sunday morning”.

Foreign countries have said they are preparing for the potential evacuation of thousands more of their nationals, even though Sudan’s main airport remains closed.

More than 150 people from various nations had already reached the safety of Saudi Arabia a day earlier, in the first announced evacuation of civilians.

As the kingdom’s naval forces transported the civilians, including diplomats and international officials, across the Red Sea from Port Sudan to Jeddah, fighting resumed in Khartoum after a temporary truce saw gunfire momentarily die down on Friday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid is normally a major celebration for Sudanese marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This year it is marked by fear, grief and hunger.

Earlier on Saturday, Sudan’s army said its chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had received calls from leaders of multiple countries to “facilitate and guarantee safety for evacuating citizens and diplomatic missions”.

It noted that the evacuations were expected to begin “in the coming hours”, adding that the US, Britain, France and China were planning to airlift their nationals out of Khartoum using military planes.

Burhan told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the army was in control of “all airports, except for Khartoum airport” and one in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

Urban warfare began on April 15 between forces loyal to Burhan and those of his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.