Juba police investigating murder of bike-man

The police in Juba are searching for a criminal who shot dead a Boda-boda man and fled with his motorbike along Bilpam road on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said the suspect shot the rider near two opposite petrol stations – one kilometer from the Seventh-Day roundabout.

General Justin said the unnamed victim was shot four times.

He said they responded after receiving calls from the public about the incident.

“The accident happened near the gas station and the water station after they killed him with four bullets and looted the motorcycle, we received the news from the people by calling the emergency number,” Justin said.

General Justin said the police have deployed some security personnel at the junction, saying it’s one of the hotspots for criminal activities in the town.

“We opened a police case, and an investigation is going on. We have also stationed some forces in the area because it is considered one of the most dangerous places in the city.”

“We could not track down the criminals because the area was dark, but the body was found lying on the ground.”

Last week the police spoke person urged the public to report any suspicious robbery activities in their areas to the police

Last week, Juba Police arrested 44 suspected armed robbers including six foreigners and recovered 34 stolen motorbikes.

