Foreign Minister Goc reaffirms govt’s commitment to lasting peace in UN address

South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the transitional government’s full commitment to consolidating peace through implementation of the 2018 peace agreement as he addressed the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Hon. Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc said, despite resources constraint, the government of President Salva Kiir has made progress in the quest for durable peace and political stability in the country.

“The government of national unity is fully committed to consolidating peace in our country. The implementation of the Revitalized Agreement is the primary vehicle for ensuring peace and stability in our country,” Goc stated.

“Thus far, we have made tangible progress in our quest for durable peace and political stability in the country, but we have been constrained by resource challenges to fully meet key benchmarks of the agreement.”

Minister Goc said all parties to the 2018 peace accord remain steadfast in consolidating the gains made so far and joining hands to complete the rest of the outstanding elements.

According to him, the unity of purpose among the peace signatories was manifested in the recent endorsement of a 24-month extension of the transitional period, which he said would pave the way for the organization of free and fair general elections in December 2026.

“The decision to postpone the elections as previously scheduled was justified by the fact that essential security sector mechanisms and elections-related institutions require more time to fulfill their mandate.”

“Mobilization of funds to complete these important tasks that are critical to the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in the Republic of South Sudan also demands more time.”

Mr. Goc further elaborated that the process of constitution-making requires an adequate time frame for effective consultations with all stakeholders to ensure that a broadly accepted constitution is adopted.

“We, therefore, call on the United Nations and the broader International Community to join us in ensuring that this new roadmap for a peaceful transition in South Sudan is met by availing the required financial and technical support for the process.”

He further told the UN assembly that the transitional government is currently engaged in “robust and promising negotiations” with hold-out groups through the Tumaini Initiative under the auspices of Kenya to address all grievances and guarantee their return to the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



US announces $30 million to fund healthcare in South Sudan Previous Post