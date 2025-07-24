24th July 2025
Upper Nile Gov. – rumours cost lives, please refrain from spreading them

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

Lt Gen James Koang Chuol, the governor of Upper Nile State during a public rally in Wau Shilluk - Courtesy

The Governor of Upper Nile has urged residents to refrain from spreading misinformation and falsehoods, warning that such actions are fueling conflict in the state.

Governor James Koang Chuol made the remarks while speaking speaking in a rally Ogod Payam, Makal County last week.

Chuol said spreading rumors and lies can lead to violence which distablizes the state.

The state official said misinformation led to the eruption of violence in Nasir County, which resulted in the killing of an SSPDF commander, several soldiers, and UNMISS personnel in March.

He urged the residents to live in peaceful coexistence and maintain law and order.

“In February me and general Olony, we were tasked to take soldiers to Nasir to replace the force that is there, but the lies of South Sudanese is what resulted in the killing of people there. That was a lie, similar to the lie they did in Wau Chollo here,” he said.

His remarks came after reports circulated on social media last week claimed that the state government was planning to move the headquarters of Makal County from Malakal town to Wau Shilluk area.

Malakal town is the seat of the state government and Makal County.

The reports led to public uproar but the state government dismissed the reports as false.

“They went and lied to people that we were not going there to change the soldiers, but to disarm the white army, deploy soldiers to Ulang and Nasir and the border, that was all lie. Now, the situation is not good in the east side, in Ulang and Nasir counties, lie is what is always killing us the people of Upper Nile,” Governor Chuol said of the consequences of misinformation over Nasir deployment in February.

