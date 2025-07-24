Eastern Equatoria official missing since June

The Minister of Information in Eastern Equatoria State says authorities are still unaware of the whereabouts of the Minister of Peacebuilding who has been reported missing since late June.

Minister Marko Lokidor Lochapio, a member of the opposition SPLM-IO, was last seen on June 28, 2025 in Kapoeta town but his whereabouts have since remained a mystery, according to Elias John Alhaji, the State Minister of Information and Communication.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, Alhaji said the missing minister had travelled to the area to attend to a family issue but has not reported back to his duty station in Torit.

“The minister went with the vehicle to the area, he has been going there for a repeated period, with the pretext that he is going to attend to family issues, and he has been on and off to the office since the beginning of April, and as for us the government, we met with him in Kapoeta, that was on the 28th of June,” he explained.

“He was there in Kapoeta, and he promised to us that he will be coming the following day. So, we waited for him only to hear that he has disappeared with a car, so it took us by surprise, and we don’t know what might have prompted his decision to go to the neighbouring country without letting us know,” he stated.

The state offficial says no formal investigation has been launched yet, citing the lack of leads or suspects in the case.

Asked whether the government had contacted Lochapio’s family or political party, Minister Alhaji said no efforts had been made to reach his relatives, emphasizing that the matter is primarily political in nature.

Despite the disappearance, the Information Minister assured the public that the state government remains stable and that the incident will not disrupt ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts.

The whereabouts of Minister Lochapio and the government vehicle remain unknown.

Authorities are urging the public to report any relevant information to assist in tracing him.

Eye Radio attempts to contact the Minister of Peacebuilding through his known contacts but he was unreachable.