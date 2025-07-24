Aweil: eight teachers detained after demanding removal of education official

Eight teachers have been arrested in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State after submitting a petition, calling for the removal of the Acting Director General at the Ministry of General Education, sources said.

A teacher who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity due to fear of being arrested authorities, said the incident occurred after the teachers went to the Ministry premises to demand the dismissal of Acting DG Valentino Anei Deng.

The situation quickly escalated into a quarrel, leading to clashes between the group and staff at the Ministry.

According to the source, the confrontation resulted in injuries among employees, prompting the Director General to summon security forces.

“These teachers include the chairman of teachers Union, and they were the one demanding the director general to be dismissed. Therefore, people fought until the officer manager of the minister was hit on the head and eight teachers were arrested by national security include the chairman,” the source said.

The anonymous said that arrested individuals include Luka Lual Garang, the Chairperson of the state Teachers’ Union, along with William Garang Awan, Kon Deng Kon, James Yel Yel, Dut Amet, and Deng Garang.

When contacted by Eye Radio this morning, Acting Director General Valentino Anei Deng confirmed the incident and says the altercation turned physical.

Deng explained that the conflict stemmed from the failure of the current Teachers’ Union steering committee which he appointed in October 2024 to conduct elections as mandated.

“From October until June, they did not fulfil the mandate that was given to them. So, at the Ministry, I have decided to replace this steering committee with another new one, tasked to review the constitution, mobilize the resources and conduct Teachers’ Union elections.

But they refused to hand over the office, and this was the standing block. Until yesterday, they have attacked me in the office, in the Ministry. They were taken to a police station after the legal advisor open case against them for attacking the institution, and they were taken to court, and now they are in Aweil Central Prison,” he said.

He said he and the staff of the ministry have been injured during the altercation.

“I have a small injury of a stone that was thrown toward me….it is very slight, but the other staff were really injured, about four of them were injured. The office manager of the minister, and the director of supervision and inspection, and the senior inspector for staff development, and then a messenger, they are minor ones it is a stone,” he said.

