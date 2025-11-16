Upper Nile Deputy Governor visits Baliet County after deadly Adong attack

The Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State, Deng Joh Angok, accompanied by security officials, state ministers, and members of the State Legislative Assembly, visited Baliet County following the tragic attack in Adong Payam on Saturday.

The assault, which claimed nearly 70 lives and left more than 60 others injured, has been attributed to a White Army group reportedly from Nasir and Ulang counties..

During his visit, Deng Joh met with community leaders, local authorities, and families affected by the violence. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and expressed solidarity with those who were injured or displaced.

“The people of Upper Nile State are not alone during this painful period,” the Deputy Governor said, while offering words of comfort to the community.

He reassured residents of the state government’s commitment to enhancing security, supporting victims, and taking decisive measures to prevent further violence.

Deputy governor Joh called on the people of Baliet County to remain calm as the county begins the long process of healing from this devastating incident.

