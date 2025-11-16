16th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Upper Nile State   |   Upper Nile Deputy Governor visits Baliet County after deadly Adong attack

Upper Nile Deputy Governor visits Baliet County after deadly Adong attack

Author: Elshiehk Chol Ajieng | Published: 13 hours ago

Deng Joh, Upper Nile State governor|Courtesy of his press office

The Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State, Deng Joh Angok, accompanied by security officials, state ministers, and members of the State Legislative Assembly, visited Baliet County following the tragic attack in Adong Payam on Saturday.

The assault, which claimed nearly 70 lives and left more than 60 others injured, has been attributed to a White Army group reportedly from Nasir and Ulang counties..

During his visit, Deng Joh met with community leaders, local authorities, and families affected by the violence. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and expressed solidarity with those who were injured or displaced.

“The people of Upper Nile State are not alone during this painful period,” the Deputy Governor said, while offering words of comfort to the community.

He reassured residents of the state government’s commitment to enhancing security, supporting victims, and taking decisive measures to prevent further violence.

Deputy governor Joh called on the people of Baliet County to remain calm as the county begins the long process of healing from this devastating incident.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 5

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

27 South Sudanese nationals freed from Ethiopian prison arrive in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Former SSFF President Gen. Augustino Maduot hospitalized in Juba, relative says

Published 9 hours ago

Gunfire in Yambio linked to conflict among soldiers, officials say

Published 13 hours ago

Upper Nile Deputy Governor visits Baliet County after deadly Adong attack

Published 13 hours ago

MSF urges protection as 50 injured arrive Malakal after Adong Payam attack

Published 14 hours ago

UN renews Abyei peacekeeping mission for another year

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.