MSF urges protection as 50 injured arrive Malakal after Adong Payam attack

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 14 hours ago

Medic attends to one of the wounded patients at Malakal Hospital|Courtesy-MSF

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has confirmed receiving 50 injured patients at Malakal Teaching Hospital from Adong Payam, where an armed attack left scores dead and dozens wounded. Several of the patients are in critical condition.

The violence  which erupted on 14 November 2025, was carried out by armed groups against the local community.

In response, MSF said it is, in coordination with South Sudan’s Ministry of Health, providing emergency medical care to the wounded.

“As many are reported missing, we are expecting to receive even more wounded,” said Zakaria Mwatia, MSF’s head of mission in South Sudan.

“We call for the protection of civilians and for free, unhindered access to all wounded to ensure they receive the medical care they urgently need.”

MSF said humanitarian partners reported that over 60 people have died and 66 others were injured, including 30 with major trauma requiring urgent surgery and specialized care.

The medical charity said the escalating violence is placing immense strain on already fragile health and humanitarian systems in Upper Nile State, where insecurity is prevalent.

MSF added that persistent security threats are preventing humanitarian agencies from reaching vulnerable populations, leaving many without essential healthcare.

“MSF remains committed to providing impartial medical care to all those affected by this violence, based solely on need,” Mwatia added.

“But our ability to do so must not be continually jeopardized by violence and disregard for humanitarian principles. We urge armed groups to spare civilians and to allow unhindered access to health care.”

MSF also appealed for urgent action to protect civilians and ensure that the wounded can safely access life-saving medical treatment.

