16th November 2025

Gunfire in Yambio linked to conflict among soldiers, officials say

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 13 hours ago

A street in WES capital Yambio. (File photo)

Gunshots were reported last night in parts of Yambio town, which authorities say resulted from a conflict among soldiers rather than an  attack.

Yambio County Commissioner Michael Ismail said the incident was caused by tensions within the security forces.

“It’s not an attack; that’s within the soldiers, there’s some conflict among the soldiers,” Ismail told Eye Radio.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the governor will provide a full report once it concludes.”

Major General Philip Maduot, Police Commissioner of Western Equatoria, also confirmed the gunfire but said information would be released once the investigation is complete.

“There were gun shots in one of the areas last night, but now there is investigation going on. There are no details I can give you regarding the gun shot. We will give information when the investigation is done,” Maduot said.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or damages so far.

