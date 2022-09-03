UPDATE: Two dead, six still missing in boat accident in NBGs

Two people are confirmed dead, while six others including five children are still unaccounted for, Saturday after a boat capsized in flood waters in Northern Bar el Ghazal State, according to local officials.

The state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol said the victims were among 20 people crossing the Lol River to higher grounds in Aweil West County, after fleeing floods in Aweil North County.

Their rescue boat overturned while in the middle of the overflowing river on Friday.

“Up to now, we have managed to recover only two dead bodies and the six are still missing, five children and one woman,” Captain Guot told Eye Radio.

“The situation is very hard especially for the majority people who are seeking shelter along the railway and other high grounds.”

Flash floods have continued to wreak havoc in Northern Bar el Ghazal State with all the five counties affected following heavy rains.

During his visit to assess the flood situation in the state last week, Peter Mayen Majongdit, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said the floods will result in food shortages in the state.

The police official said authorities are unable to reach thousands of villagers stranded in remote areas after the only boat sunk yesterday during the tragic accident.

“A lot of families are still stuck in flooded areas and there is no any other means of reaching them apart from the boat and the only boat that were using capsized yesterday leaving many stranded and in need.”

