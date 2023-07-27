UNOCHA urges $26 million for civilians fleeing Sudan to South Sudan

The humanitarian community in South Sudan is appealing for more than 25 million dollars to transport people fleeing Sudan to South Sudan.

In a statement, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says humanitarian partners are in urgent need of 26.4 million dollars to continue facilitating transportation efforts until the end of the year.

The agency said the additional funding should be contributed by the government and international donors.

“Many of those arriving in South Sudan are increasingly vulnerable with no financial resources to continue their journey inside the country,” said Peter Van der Auweraert, the Acting Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.

“Every day, support for onward transportation is unavailable, and hundreds more will become stranded in and around border towns like Renk, with already overstretched humanitarian services becoming overwhelmed within a matter of days.”

Mr. Auweraert said until now, the National and State-level Authorities have been able to provide transportation assistance to those without means so that they can reach their final destinations.

He, however, said funds are dwindling rapidly, and without new funding, humanitarian agencies will be forced to halt transportation assistance in two weeks’ time.

An estimated 9.4 million people, 76 percent of South Sudan’s population, are projected to need humanitarian and/or protection assistance in 2023.

The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan requires US$1.7 billion to reach 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people with urgent vital support.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter