UNMISS boss applauds progress on peace implementation

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for South Sudan has acknowledged and commended some achievements in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement in the country.

Nicholas Haysom who is the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan made the remarks while briefing the UN Security Council on Monday.

Mr. Haysom commended the unity government for having overcome the critical impasse and reaching a breakthrough agreement on the Joint Command Structure of the Unified Forces.

Early this month, the Joint Defense Board, a body mandated to exercise command and control over all armed forces in the interim period, revealed that the graduation of more than 50,000 unified forces will take place before June.

The announcement was made after the peace parties reached a deal to end an enduring stalemate over the command structure of the unified forces in April.

“After a tense security environment at the end of March, the parties have been able to overcome a critical impasse to reach a breakthrough agreement on a single joint command structure for the Necessary Unified Forces,” said Nicholas Haysom in a statement.

The head of UNMISS also pointed out to the full formation of the national and state legislatures as well as the recently launched public consultation for the formation for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Haysom however appeal to the parties to uphold their commitment to the formation of the Hybrid Court as proposed by the regional and international observers.

“The ongoing nationwide public consultations of the technical committees of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing demonstrates a commitment to justice, accountability, reconciliation and healing,

“Our hope is that this will contribute to a more resilient and stronger society. Transitional justice is a prerequisite for sustainable peace,” Haysom said.

Finally, the Peacekeeping official called for the presence of a political space to exercise a robust and competitive political process.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter