CES drafting bill to mitigate land disputes

The Central Equatorial government has started drafting a bill that aims to regulate land allocation and its use in the state.



Currently, the state has subjected the process to discussion among its citizens.

In her remarks during the opening of an engagement forum in Juba Tuesday, the state deputy governor, Sarah Nene says, having a land bill is among the government’s priorities.

She says once enacted into law, it will enhance transparency and accountability in the distribution and use of the land.

“This draft bill is expected to open the gates for transparency, accountability and fair legal procedures.”

The move is expected to minimize the malpractices in the system as well as resolve conflicts related to the allocation and ownership of land in the state.

“We need it as a government, we must seek it as a priority to empower legitimacy, regulations towards land definition, protection, ownership and careful use of land to address malpractices, disputes and conflicts.”

Several months ago, Central Equatoria State governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony said, land was one of the major causes of insecurity in the state.

His remarks came following a series of clashes between native communities and settlers in the outskirts of Juba.

The last incident was about two months ago when residents of Jondoru area, west of Juba clashed with land grabbers resulting in one death, and scores injured.

Prior to this, several plot owners fought with land grabbers in Khor William area where the new lifeline bridge, Freedom Bridge, was recently commissioned by President Salva kiir.

These incidents protracted after violent conflict in the Garbo area along the Juba-Bor highway which yet under construction.

So far, the areas have experienced relatively calm following interventions by the authorities at state and national levels.

