8th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   UNMISS beefs up security amid fresh conflict in Tambura

UNMISS beefs up security amid fresh conflict in Tambura

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

A UN peacekeeper escorts women and children in the violence-rocked Tambura County, Western Equatoria State | Credit | Denis Louro/UNMISS

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it is intensifying efforts to reduce intercommunal tensions and prevent conflict in Tambura in Western Equatoria, following several violent incidents which have forced thousands to flee their homes.

The renewed conflict in Tambura was triggered by the killing of four civilians in October 25 by unidentified gunmen, followed by other incidents involving the burning of homes near the commissioner’s residents, it revealed.

In a press statement on Friday, the peacekeeping mission said the incidents come amid unconfirmed allegations of mobilization of armed groups which have increased tensions and fear among local communities.

The situation has reportedly caused panic and displaced more than 10,500 people to a site adjacent to the UNMISS temporary operating base in Tambura.

“Communities in Tambura, and across Western Equatoria State, continue to suffer immense harm from intercommunal conflict, which has led to the loss of many lives, widespread destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of people,” said Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

This is the second time that the mission has reinforced its protective presence through the deployment of additional troops in Tambura and Yambio after it previously beefed up patrols when conflict broke out in April 2024.

UNMISS increased its peacekeeping patrols in Tambura, during the day and at night, although, it counts on the government of South Sudan to assume its primary responsibility to protect civilians.

The Mission said it is engaging with traditional and community leaders as well as key political and security actors at the local, state and national levels.

“We urge all stakeholders, regardless of their affiliations, to work together to reduce tensions, find peaceful solutions to challenges, and work at the grassroots level to support peaceful coexistence, so that people can live free from fear and uncertainty, safely carry out livelihood activities, and pursue development opportunities that will benefit the entire region.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia 1

23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia

Published November 2, 2024

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal 2

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Published November 5, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence 3

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence

Published November 4, 2024

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu 4

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu

Published November 4, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 5

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published 12 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eye Radio journalist targeted in daylight phone robbery on Jebel-Custom Road

Published 7 hours ago

UNMISS beefs up security amid fresh conflict in Tambura

Published 7 hours ago

Officials hail South Sudan’s fight against HIV as 133,000 on treatment

Published 7 hours ago

How South Sudan laws, Maputo Protocol differ on abortion

Published 8 hours ago

Maputo Protocol provisions now applicable in South Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Tumaini Initiative to resume on 11th November: Sumbeiywo

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.