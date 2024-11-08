UNMISS beefs up security amid fresh conflict in Tambura

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it is intensifying efforts to reduce intercommunal tensions and prevent conflict in Tambura in Western Equatoria, following several violent incidents which have forced thousands to flee their homes.



The renewed conflict in Tambura was triggered by the killing of four civilians in October 25 by unidentified gunmen, followed by other incidents involving the burning of homes near the commissioner’s residents, it revealed.

In a press statement on Friday, the peacekeeping mission said the incidents come amid unconfirmed allegations of mobilization of armed groups which have increased tensions and fear among local communities.

The situation has reportedly caused panic and displaced more than 10,500 people to a site adjacent to the UNMISS temporary operating base in Tambura.

“Communities in Tambura, and across Western Equatoria State, continue to suffer immense harm from intercommunal conflict, which has led to the loss of many lives, widespread destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of people,” said Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

This is the second time that the mission has reinforced its protective presence through the deployment of additional troops in Tambura and Yambio after it previously beefed up patrols when conflict broke out in April 2024.

UNMISS increased its peacekeeping patrols in Tambura, during the day and at night, although, it counts on the government of South Sudan to assume its primary responsibility to protect civilians.

The Mission said it is engaging with traditional and community leaders as well as key political and security actors at the local, state and national levels.

“We urge all stakeholders, regardless of their affiliations, to work together to reduce tensions, find peaceful solutions to challenges, and work at the grassroots level to support peaceful coexistence, so that people can live free from fear and uncertainty, safely carry out livelihood activities, and pursue development opportunities that will benefit the entire region.”

