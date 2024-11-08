Eye Radio journalist targeted in daylight phone robbery on Jebel-Custom Road

An Eye Radio journalist was robbed of his phone in broad daylight on the Jebel-Custom Road today on Friday, in what appears to be a targeted attack.

The incident took place around 10 AM on Friday, November 8, when an office vehicle, carrying a journalist and part of a team on a field assignment, was intercepted by a man with a pistol.

According to the journalist, Alhadi Hawari, the suspect was riding a motorcycle and trailed the team’s vehicle for some time.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the National Security Service (NSS) building, the man stopped the vehicle and accused one of the team members of filming the National Security Service building.

After inspecting the accused team member’s phone and finding no evidence of the alleged activity, the suspect turned his attention to the journalist, demanding his phone.

The suspect, who claimed to be a security officer, then fled the scene after the journalist complied with the demand.

Hawari reported that after the robbery, the suspect claimed to be an officer working for the National Security Service (NSS) at a nearby office in Jebel.

The journalist, taking the claim seriously, promptly notified the NSS office about the incident.

The NSS personnel assured that they would investigate the matter further, though the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s identity and the robbery remain under scrutiny.

The journalist has also filed a formal complaint with the police, and the incident is currently under investigation.