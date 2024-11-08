Officials hail South Sudan’s fight against HIV as 133,000 on treatment

A UN official has commended South Sudan’s partnership with the Global Fund to fight the spread of HIV, indicating that over 133,000 people have been enrolled in treatment and 5.4 million others have received HIV testing services in the country.



The Ministry of Health and development partners on Thursday commemorated the 20-year partnership with the world’s largest multilateral funder of global health grants in low- and middle-income countries.

Since 2006, approximately 12 different grants funded by the Global Fund and covering HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria, and Resilient and Sustainable Health Systems, have been implemented in South Sudan.

Sheila Ngatia, Deputy UNDP Resident Representative, said the funding has supported 245 hospitals and health facilities to continue offering HIV and TB services to the people.

“We have worked together to co-create and deliver lifesaving HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria programmes and strengthen the country’s health system and we should all be proud of the strides made in 20 years,” she said.

“This include supporting 245 hospitals and health facilities, that are currently offering HIV and TB services, extending HIV testing, 5.4 million people between 2006 and June 2024 and enrolling 133,000 people on treatment for HIV between 2006 and June 2024.”

Speaking in the same event, Yolanda Awel, the National Minister of Health said the support from Global Fund has built health institutions, and strengthened coordination and management of national disease control programs.

Other achievements include supporting government health sector priorities as well as construction and equipping health facilities, strengthen laboratories and community surveillance and waste management.

“Due to this fruitful partnership and other donors together with the government, the care and treatment for the people impacted with this disease has greatly improved, reducing over burden on neighboring countries and now the table have turned,” she said.

Meanwhile, the UN development agency said people living with HIV in South Sudan are receiving insufficient care and treatment despite donor investment, warning that health centers are struggling to provide essential aspects of treatment and patient management.

UNDP Project Coordinator Advisor Russell Armstrong said he believes that care for individuals living with the virus, is as crucial as the antenatal services provided to pregnant women.

According to him, despite sufficient investments in HIV services, gaps remain when visiting facilities on the ground.

In 2022, South Sudan’s Health Minister Yolanda Awel announced that an estimated 173,000 people were living with HIV in South Sudan – an increase in new HIV/AIDS infections compared to 2021.

The Chairperson of South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission said in 2021, the country had achieved little in suppressing HIV transmission, although she stated that public knowledge of the virus has improved, and the level of stigma has reduced.

There is no cure for HIV infection, but with effective prevention, diagnosis and treatment, it has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people living with HIV to lead long and healthy lives.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



How South Sudan laws, Maputo Protocol differ on abortion Previous Post