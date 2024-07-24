Tuesday’s shootings were meant to stop night search violators -Lul

South Sudan People’s Defense Force has said the shootings on the night of Tuesday in Juba were meant to stop two motorists who refused to be searched at two check-points by security personnel.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, the army Spokesperson said the joint operations at Kololo and Dr. John Garang Mausoleum checkpoints tried to stop two motorists, but defied.

He said the first motorist is Lawyer Santino Simon Aban who drove from Konyo-Konyo market through the Kololo checkpoint where he was intercepted.

” The first incident involved Mulana Santino Simon Aban and two underage girls. They were seated over there and in line with our rules and regulations, you have to black their faces (Lul told journalist)—each of them.

“The two girls had their accounts and Mulana had his account. According to the two girls, they were going to a shop at Konyo-konyo. Maulana offered them a lift on understanding he was going to Mangateen, but the grils said no, they were not going to Mangateen but a near by shop.”So they were given a lift from Konyo-konyo until Kololo side.

“We have a checkpoint. So, the Maulana (lawyer) Aban was stopped at Kololo but for some reason he did not stop and continued driving and shooting started from Kololo up to the seven-day roundabout.”

The second motorist Gen Lul identified as Tong Yai Akon, was driving from Customs through Dr John Garang Mausoleum road.

“The second incident involved Mr. Tong Yai Akon with car number 008 JVM and it belongs to SSPDF, according to his account.

“He was leaving customs for his home and drove through the seventh-day roundabout. When he asked to stop at Dr. John Mausoleum, he did. According to him, he did not see the security forces that were commanding the checkpoint.

“He said, he didn’t know that that there was a security check and the only thing he heard was a gunshot. So, he was wounded on his left shoulder.”

Lul said there was no collateral damage or casualties reported after the shooting except the injuring of Tong Yai Akon .

He revealed the two detainees will be investigated by a joint operation committee.

Yesterday night, Juba witnessed sporadic gunfire echoing through residential neighborhoods near the ministries complex, national parliament, and blocked-off roads lined with military vehicles.

Some who spoke to Eye Radio demanded to know what happened as they had a sleepless night for fear of what would come next.

