Activist urges authorities to end journalists’ harassment

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 4 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio.

A civil society activist has urged the authorities to cease harassing journalists, describing such actions as a clear violation of the constitution.

This week, security officers from the Juba City Council detained a journalist of Eye Radio and subjected him to interrogation, despite being invited to cover an official inspection at AK Company in Juba-Nabari.

Edmund Yakani, who with other rights activists condemned the harassment, called for an immediate cessation of such actions and the release of journalists fulfilling their duties.

He emphasized that the harassment violates the South Sudan Access to Information Act, which grants media houses access to public institutions and information for the public good.

“I am deeply concerned about the harassment and intimidation of journalists, as well as the aggressive behaviour of security personnel in public institutions,” Yakani said.

“These actions violate constitutional mandates, including the Bill of Rights and the Access to Information Act, which grant journalists the right to access public information,” he said.

“Media houses must provide accurate information, and such harassment undermines our right to be informed. I urge the authorities to immediately stop these practices.”

Yakani calls on the security personnel to understand that journalists have constitutional obligations to access public information for public consumption.

