24th May 2022
UNISFA urged to publish Ngok Dinka-Misseriya Entebbe deal

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

The border region of Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

An activist has called on United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei to publicize the recently signed communique by Ngok Dinka and Misseriya in Entebbe, Uganda last week.

On 19th May, 2022, the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka traditional leaders signed a peace accord reiterating their commitment to achieving peace in Abyei.

After the meeting, the representative of Ngok Dinka Paramount Chief Bulabek Deng Kuol, and the leader of the Misseriya delegation Messeriya’s Elsadig Alhireka Ezza Eldin signed a four-point communique.

According to the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, the three-day peace conference communique should be made public as an official document on the website of UNISFA.

The organization Executive Director, Edmond Yakani says, till now there is only brief information on the content of the signed four-point communique between the two tribes.

“The brief information about the content of the signed four-point communique only centered on the leaders committed to advocating for inter-community dialogue to promote the protection of women and children as well as livestock and property,” Yakani said in a statement issued on Monday.

Last week, the spokesperson of the Abyei Administrative area told Eye Radio that he learned about the Kampala meeting in the media.

However, Ajaj Deng said, they looked forward to a cessation of hostilities

According to CEPO, after several attempts through email communication with UNISFA and research on their website, the details of the signed four-point communique is nowhere to be found.

This, he said, is disturbing, and challenges the ethnic of transparency to information and availability of accurate timely information for public consumption under the concept of the right to access information from UNISFA.

He is now urging UNISFA to urgently avail the detailed information on the signed four-point communique in their website as a reliable and accurate source of information.

