Governor Rin calls on citizens to embark on farming

The governor of Lake state has called on the citizens to embark on agriculture saying the state is now calm and stable.



Rin Tueny made the remarks during the launch of his agricultural farm in Wulu County over the weekend.

The project aims to demonstrate that he as a governor is committed to boost agriculture in the state.

According to Tueny, this is the only way the state can minimize over dependence on imported and donated food in the state.

“The state is calm and safe. Now we are embarking on agriculture, this is the main policy in the state. We are urging all the citizens in Lake state to come and get food security here,” Governor Rin said.

“This is my farm and I came to show it to our people. Each and every citizen must dig the ground and this is a good beginning. Agriculture is our life and is the source of living in the state and even in the whole country,

“This is an approach that will stabilize food insecurity in the state and we are here practically doing our farming as the government and people of this state.”

Governor Rin called on young people to desist from the vice of highway robberies, cattle raiding, looting and killing of innocent lives.

“I am appealing to our young, let them come to agriculture. They must be engaged, must farm and get food for themselves, the Governor of Lakes state said.

“They must abandon robbery, cattle rustling, unnecessary killing, and looting. This is a reformatory program for our young people in the state and we shall continue to do that.”

In its weekly Council of Ministers meeting, governor Tueny declared Friday’s as cultivation days during the agricultural season.

