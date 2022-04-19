UNISFA holding 12 suspects in Abyei deadly attack

United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei – UNISFA have arrested 12 Misseriya gunmen suspected to be behind the recent deadly attack that has killed 41 people in the area.

In a press statement, UNISFA mentioned that they have also seized seven AK47 rifles.

The statement added that a hand grenade seized from the attackers exploded when UNISFA troops were separating ammunition from weapons, but there were no injuries.

Last week, authorities in the Abyei Administration Area reported the killing of 41, including women and children in three separate attacks.

5 civilians were killed in Lou village cattle camp – east of Abyei, and two hours later, 9 people were killed in Noong village – north of Abyei.

The suspected Misseryia group also killed 27 people in Amet.

The spokesman of the Abyei area told Eye Radio this morning that people need protection and action not arrests and release of criminals without conviction.

Ajak Deng says there are loopholes from UNISFA.

He says this is not the first time UNISFA arrested the attackers from Misseriya.

Deng points out that the attackers from Misseriya are always handed over to the Sudan authorities by UNISFA where they end up being released.

“This is what UINSFA has been saying and they used to capture some Misseriya militias with their guns and after that, they hand them to Sudan and they are released on that side, so there are loopholes here,” Deng told Eye Radio on Tuesday from Abyei town.

“We want these civilians to be protected before action rather than arresting these groups and then finally releasing them in Sudan and Sudan will not put them in jail so that they are convicted, so this is the loophole.

“The incident that happened in December, they killed people in the village called Nyadoul and then UNISFA surrounded them and they captured thirteen with their guns after which they were handed over to Sudan and Sudan as usual released them, so this is a vicious cycle of killing.”

Last month, the United States advised UNISFA’s mandate authorizes peacekeepers to use all necessary means, which includes the use of force when required, to protect civilians under threat of physical violence.

UNISFA has a mandate to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence, to protect the area from incursions by unauthorized elements, and ensure security.

