Court sends 17-year-old boy ‘sex offender’ to juvenile reformatory facility

A 17-year-old boy who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl will serve for two-year in juvenile facility, a judge ruled on Monday.



According to the high court Judge, Andrew Joshua Lado, the teen age sex offender committed the crime on the 3rd of March last year.

Judge Joshua narrated that the boy had sexual intercourse with the victim several times.

He says that the accused made a judicial confession that he is in love with the girl.

Judge Joshua says the accused violated the child’s right under section 26 of the child act 2008.

The act says every female child has a right to be protected from sexual abuse and exploitation and gender-based violence, including rape, incest, early and forced marriage, female circumcision and female genital mutilation.

Judge Andrew Joshua Lado found – Michael David Abui – guilty under section 247 of the South Sudan Penal Act 2008.

“The court sentenced him to the reformatory school for two years starting from today 18th April 2022 according to section 181 subsection (2 F) of the Child Act 2008 read together with section 247 paragraph 2 of the Panel Code 2008,” Judge Jashua read the verdict out on Monday.

“The family must pay the victim 400,000 SSP as compensation, to be paid through the civil proceeding, and convicts have a right to appeal this judgment within fifteen days from today.”

According to the presiding judge, the convict has been charged under Article 247 of the South Sudan Penal Code of 2008.

Article 247 of the Penal Code says whosoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offence of rape.

It states that upon conviction, the perpetrator shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



UNISFA holding 12 suspects in Abyei deadly attack Previous Post