Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream

Residents of Korok West, also known as Lafa Sherika, say the body of a young boy was found floating in deep water this morning by a man who came to bathe.

Speaking to Eye Radio at the scene, Musa Charles, a community leader in the area, says a resident reported the incident after spotting a body floating in the stream during his morning shower.

Charles says after an inspection, they discovered that the body was of a boy estimated to be around 10 years old.

He says the case was reported to the police, who sent two officers to retrieve the body. The body was taken for a postmortem and further investigations.

“In the morning, a man came here to take a shower and found a dead body in the water. After that, we called the people in this area. When they arrived, we reported the case to the local sector office. From there, we went to the police headquarters. The police in Jebel sent two officers to come and collect the body,” he explained.

He believes the boy might have drowned while trying to bathe in the stream, as the part where the body was found is very deep.

Charles says no one from the area has identified the boy so far.

“We don’t even know where this boy came from. He’s not from this area—no one here recognizes him. In my view, he could be around 10 years old. Maybe he came here to bathe. This part of the stream is very deep. For someone like him, it would be hard to cross to the other sid,” he said.

Charles says this is the second time someone has died in the stream. In 2008, a seven-year-old boy was also found dead in the same location.

He says the community is deeply concerned and will hold a meeting to discuss how to stop children from visiting the area and prevent future incidents.

“We are going to sit down and talk about this place.For me, yes, we are going to stop these small boys from coming here again. We must stop them,” he said.