Leaders join health walk, fundraiser for All Saints’ Cathedral in Juba

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —Archbishop Justin Badi Arama of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan led a fundraising event at All Saints’ Cathedral on Saturday, August 30, 2025, to mobilize resources for the church’s expansion.

The day’s activities included a health walk and prayers for the nation, uniting dignitaries, religious leaders, and community members.

The event featured prominent attendees, including Vice President Josephine Lagu, who serves as the Chairperson for the Service Cluster; Mary Apai Ayiga, the newly appointed SPLM Second Deputy Chairperson; and Governor General Rabi Mujung Emmanuel of Central Equatoria State.

The gathering’s primary aim was to raise awareness about critical health issues and generate funds for the expansion of All Saints’ Cathedral.

In his remarks, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama explained the triple purpose of the event: “The day of today has been organized for three purposes. One is the health walk, to walk and make ourselves fit. The second reason was also to have a prayer walk in which we walk in the streets of Juba, praying for our nation, the health of our nation, and the health of our families.”

He continued, “The third reason was to come together as the leadership of this country, intellectuals, institutions, and Christians to worship God together and to say, ‘God, thank you for this nation of South Sudan.’ And together, to present our petitions, our requests, and prayers to God to hear us, to intervene in our situation, and to bless our country. As we worship, we together give that thanksgiving to build a place of worship where His name will continuously be worshipped and glorified.”

For her part, Vice President Josephine Lagu urged Christians to contribute generously to aid in the nationwide growth and expansion of the church. During the fundraising event, the Vice President encouraged the faithful to view giving as a form of service and reward, especially in the context of the country’s economic challenges.

“The church will also help with nation-building. As you all know, we are struggling to build this nation. It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible. With the church providing moral leadership, moral guidance, and moral values, I believe we will be able to build a nation that we will all be very proud of and that we will pass on to future generations. So, believers who are gathered here, giving to the Church of God is not a waste. As we have been urged, let us give and let us give generously. But above all, we must give willingly. Giving is service, and it’s good to see so many people here today coming to serve the Lord,” she stated.

Governor General Rabi Mujung Emmanuel of Central Equatoria State reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fully completing the ongoing expansion project.

He publicly announced his personal commitment, stating, “I received the invitation, and I understood the content, and I’ve also responded positively by donating 15 million SSP, and I’ve handed the cheque.”

The Governor also noted, “I just want to remind the ECS leadership that Rome is not built in one day. I will also keep an eye and also follow the progress of the extension of the church, and I will also give you my assurance that we’ll stand and support you as you build the church. The donation we have given is only because of the economic crisis we are going through. But Almighty God will support us and will help us to put things right, and that the economy will improve, and I’m sure we will finish the dream on time.”

He concluded by emphasizing the government’s support: “As government, as I said, we will stand so that we can be participants in the building of the House of the Lord, and it will be a record. The amount I have given when this church is finished, then you can check the reports, and then you will see how much the government of Central Equatoria contributed to the building of this.”

