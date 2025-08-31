31st August 2025

“Put your guns aside” – Governor Berapai appeals for dialogue with armed groups

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 3 hours ago

Governor James Altaib Breapai speaks on Eye Radio's Sundown Show - Photo credit: Eye Radio

The Governor of Western Equatoria State has called on armed groups operating in the state to abandon fighting and present their grievances for peaceful resolution.

James Altaib Berapai made at his residence in Juba on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

He said his administration is ready to listen and work towards an amicable solution to the concerns raised by the armed groups.

“Here I’m taking this chance to pass a strong message to all the sons and daughters of Western Equatoria who have taken gun into their hand against their brothers in the state. This is the time I’m asking you with all clean heart and that please, please put your guns respectively aside,” he appealed.

Governor Berapai said the time has come for peace to prevail in Western Equatoria to allow communities to live in harmony.

“I am here to hear to your grievances which made you anger and you take gun, you took gun. I am ready to hear of it and put a solution, an endless solution to it. So, my question, my demand is put aside the gun, come with empty hand, I will be ready to hear you day and night.

Your grievances, it’s nature and we find a way out of how to address them within shortest possible time to enable our people of Western Equatoria enjoy peace, security and harmony,” he added.

Western Equatoria State has experienced a series of insecurity incidents, including targeted killings, road ambushes and clashes between government and opposition forces.

31st August 2025

