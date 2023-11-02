2nd November 2023
UNESCO official wants assailants of journalists prosecuted

Authors: Emmanuel J. Akile | Obaj Okuj | Published: 25 mins ago

Jasper Okodi, the UNESCO Country Representative speaks on the Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. November 2, 2023. (Photo: Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio).

A United Nations education agency official has called on the South Sudan government to protect journalists and hold to account those who attack them while doing their job in the country.

Jasper Okodi, UNESCO’s Country Representative in South Sudan – said journalists should be protected in all circumstances as they perform their work independently.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, he said media practitioners should be protected from all forms of violence, harassment or intimidation.

“On this tenth anniversary, we must reiterate our commitment to protecting journalists wherever they are and, in all circumstances, and to prosecuting systematically those guilty of crimes against,” he said.

Mr. Okodi said the need to protect journalists and allow them to write their stories is pressing across the world, especially in the coming year, where billions of people are going to polls in 81 countries.

“On this international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists, let us recall how journalists need to work with confidence, independence and protection to carry out their mission.”

He added: “Those who attack them must also be systematically held to account and brought to justice.”

Jasper added that UNESCO recorded 87 cases of killing of journalists globally in 2022.

At least 12 journalists have been killed in South Sudan since 2012 and the murders remain unresolved, according to media data as the country’s journalists’ union urges similar probes into the crimes.

 

 

