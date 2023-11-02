2nd November 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Science   |   Geologist warns quarrying put Juba at risk of earthquake

Geologist warns quarrying put Juba at risk of earthquake

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 50 mins ago

Smoke billowing from Jebel Kujur quarrying blast,15.03.2023 (Photo: James Kwaje).

The President of the Geological Society of South Sudan on Wednesday cautioned the public in Juba against quarrying and residing around mountains as they risk the dangers of earthquakes.

Ajak John Ateng made the warning after brief earth tremors were felt through Juba and its surroundings on Tuesday evening.

According to a preliminary report by Volcano Discovery, the quake located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers was felt more strongly as it was closer to the surface.

However, a second report was later issued by the citizen-seismograph network of Raspberry Shake, which listed it as a magnitude 5.0 feet below the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though the shaking was felt widely in the city.

But Juba residents on social media reacting to the tremor said they felt light to moderate shaking.

According to Ateng, the country’s leading earth scientist, the preliminary seismic data was unlikely to cause any significant damage but light vibration in the epicenter.

He added that, while the association awaits accurate reports and data, citizens should prioritize their safety and follow safety guidelines by local authorities.

He appealed to the public to stop quarrying and constructing houses around the mountains saying such activities can exacerbate the impacts of earthquakes.

“We are calling out that if such activities are happening around areas, like quarrying, these are very dangerous to a country like the Republic of South Sudan where such a kind of earthquakes happen, this can contribute to the larger magnitude of earthquakes happening,” he warned.

“Because they are already creating what we call fault lines on the surface, and when it happens, it will still use those faults line to open up further and that will cause more destructions.”

Earthquakes are uncommon in South Sudan but quite common in the neighboring countries along the seismically active East African Rift Valley, with some causing fatalities in recent years.

 

         

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan survives suspension from SWIFT payment system – Makuei 1

South Sudan survives suspension from SWIFT payment system – Makuei

Published Monday, October 30, 2023

Juba County Commissioner suspends distillation of Spirits 2

Juba County Commissioner suspends distillation of Spirits

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

Cabinet passes Land Policy as it concludes land belongs to the people, not the communities 3

Cabinet passes Land Policy as it concludes land belongs to the people, not the communities

Published Saturday, October 28, 2023

Juba County authorities close 4 Gin alcohol factories 4

Juba County authorities close 4 Gin alcohol factories

Published Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kiir revokes membership of Yau Yau from SPLM Liberation Council 5

Kiir revokes membership of Yau Yau from SPLM Liberation Council

Published Monday, October 30, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Hundreds more foreign nationals flee Gaza as bombing toll mounts

Published 16 mins ago

UNESCO official wants assailants of journalists prosecuted

Published 25 mins ago

Geologist warns quarrying put Juba at risk of earthquake

Published 50 mins ago

EDITORIAL: Bishop Paride Taban deserves a state burial

Published 2 hours ago

Radio boss wants journalists granted unhindered access to information

Published 3 hours ago

Ex-Zambian president stripped of retirement benefits for U-turn to politics

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd November 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!