Geologist warns quarrying put Juba at risk of earthquake

The President of the Geological Society of South Sudan on Wednesday cautioned the public in Juba against quarrying and residing around mountains as they risk the dangers of earthquakes.

Ajak John Ateng made the warning after brief earth tremors were felt through Juba and its surroundings on Tuesday evening.

According to a preliminary report by Volcano Discovery, the quake located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers was felt more strongly as it was closer to the surface.

However, a second report was later issued by the citizen-seismograph network of Raspberry Shake, which listed it as a magnitude 5.0 feet below the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though the shaking was felt widely in the city.

But Juba residents on social media reacting to the tremor said they felt light to moderate shaking.

According to Ateng, the country’s leading earth scientist, the preliminary seismic data was unlikely to cause any significant damage but light vibration in the epicenter.

He added that, while the association awaits accurate reports and data, citizens should prioritize their safety and follow safety guidelines by local authorities.

He appealed to the public to stop quarrying and constructing houses around the mountains saying such activities can exacerbate the impacts of earthquakes.

“We are calling out that if such activities are happening around areas, like quarrying, these are very dangerous to a country like the Republic of South Sudan where such a kind of earthquakes happen, this can contribute to the larger magnitude of earthquakes happening,” he warned.

“Because they are already creating what we call fault lines on the surface, and when it happens, it will still use those faults line to open up further and that will cause more destructions.”

Earthquakes are uncommon in South Sudan but quite common in the neighboring countries along the seismically active East African Rift Valley, with some causing fatalities in recent years.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



EDITORIAL: Bishop Paride Taban deserves a state burial Previous Post