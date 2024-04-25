25th April 2024
South Sudanese among 3 arrested in UK over migrants smuggling

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 46 mins ago

A group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy in a file photo. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights)

Two Sudanese nationals and one South Sudanese citizen have been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and illegally entering the UK themselves.

The arrests were made following a tragic boat accident in the English Channel that resulted in the deaths of five migrants, including a seven-year-old girl.

The boat carrying 112 people at the time and attempting a dangerous crossing of the channel had a severe crush leading to the tragedy.

According to The Guardian news agency, the suspects including the 22-year-old unnamed Sout Sudanese man are being questioned by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Kent.

Craig Turner, Director of Investigations at the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) underscored the deadly risks of such crossings and vowed to tackle the network of smugglers endangering lives.

“This tragic incident once again demonstrates the threat to life posed by these crossings and brings into focus why it is so important to target the criminal gangs involved in organising them,” said Turner.

“We will do all we can with partners in the UK and France to secure evidence, identify those responsible for this event and bring them to justice.”

The UK’s longstanding bid to deport some migrants to Rwanda is finally underway after the deal was approval from Parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks to send those who enter the UK illegally to Rwanda as a deterrent to migrants who risk their lives in the perilous boat journey in hopes of UK asylum.

 

25th April 2024

