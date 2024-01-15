Nunu urges peace parties to hold consensus meeting on election

Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba on Monday emphasized that the 2018 peace parties should have a unified position on the topic of elections, adding that the parliament stands ready to engage the executive on the importance of peace and elections.

The February 2023 peace roadmap that legitimized the unity government for another two years provided for the conduct of elections by end of 2024 – just 12 months away.

Speaker Nunu said the country can possibly conduct the polls but added that there appears to be no consensus among parties on the issue, as reported by the media.

Nunu stressed the parliament’s role in engaging the executive organ of the government on the importance of democratic transition, or how to legitimize the government in case election does not happen in December.

“We believe we will go for elections and for this right now, reading from the papers, there is no consensus from the parties to go for elections,” Nunu said during a ceremony welcoming her and other members of parliament back to office in the new year.

“We don’t want to have different positions on serious matters like elections. As a parliament, we have a strong role to play in bringing peace to this country, in engaging with the Executive, engaging them and talking to them about the importance of peace and the importance of elections.”

“In the absence of elections, what mechanisms are in place to legitimize the government. When the peace agreement ends without elections, what is the mechanism that we put in place to legitimize the government”.

Civil Society Activist Edmund Yakani has recently claimed that some politicians in the unity government are lobbying for another extension of the transitional period – a call that he categorically rejected.

The Executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization did not name those he accuses of advocating for extension.

But according to media sources, a national MP wrote to President Kiir on January 2, 2024, to propose a five-year extension of the transitional period.

David De Dau, who represents Twic East County in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly said that the current two-year extension is insufficient and risks plunging the country back into war.

Yakani’s remarks also came a day after First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said the country is not ready for elections because necessary conditions for credible polls are not yet in place.

Yakani then called on the Presidency to hold a meeting and decide on whether elections can be conducted with or without implementation of some of the provisions including census and a permanent constitution.

