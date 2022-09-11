You are here: Home | News | World News | UK Royal Family: Who is in it and what does the King do?
King Charles III has succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.
Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, when she became the longest-serving British monarch.
The King is the UK head of state. However, his powers are symbolic and ceremonial, and he remains politically neutral.
He will receive daily dispatches from the government in a red leather box, such as briefings ahead of important meetings, or documents needing his signature.
The prime minister will normally meet the King on a Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, to keep him informed on government matters.
These meetings are completely private and there is no official record of what is said.
The King also has a number of Parliamentary functions:
In addition, the King will host visiting heads of state, and meet foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK. He will normally lead the annual Remembrance event in November at the Cenotaph in London.
The new King is head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries and 2.4 billion people. For 14 of these countries, known as the Commonwealth realms, he is also head of state.
The order of succession sets out which member of the Royal Family takes over as monarch when the existing one dies or abdicates. First in line – the heir to the throne – is the monarch’s eldest child.
As Queen Elizabeth’s first-born child, Charles became King on his mother’s death, and his wife, Camilla, became Queen Consort.
Royal succession rules were amended in 2013 to ensure that sons no longer take precedence over their older sisters.
King Charles’ heir is his elder son, Prince William. The King has conferred on him the title of Prince of Wales and he inherits his father’s former title of Duke of Cornwall.
Prince William’s eldest child Prince George is second in line to the throne, and his daughter Princess Charlotte is third.
The coronation is the ceremony at which the monarch is formally crowned. It takes place after a period of mourning for the previous sovereign.
Elizabeth II became Queen on 6 February 1952 on the death of her father King George VI, but wasn’t crowned until 2 June 1953.
It is not yet known when Charles’ coronation will take place.
Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was the first to be broadcast live on TV, and was watched by more than 20 million people.
For the past 900 years the coronation has been held in Westminster Abbey – William the Conqueror was the first monarch to be crowned there, and Charles will be the 40th.
It is an Anglican religious service, carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The monarch is anointed with “holy oil”, and receives the orb and sceptre, symbols of royalty. At the climax of the ceremony, the Archbishop will place St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head – a solid gold crown, dating from 1661.
This is the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London, and is only worn by the monarch at the moment of coronation itself.
Unlike royal weddings, the coronation is a state occasion – the government pays for it, and ultimately decides the guest list.
King Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to move to Buckingham Palace. They previously lived in Clarence House in London and at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.
The Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved from Kensington Palace in west London to live in Adelaide Cottage, on the Queen’s Windsor Estate.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California.
The Platinum Jubilee was the Queen’s fourth – she marked her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
She was born on 21 April 1926 but also has a second, official birthday, in June, when ceremonial events take place.
This tradition started with the Queen’s great-grandfather Edward VII, who was born in November, to make it more likely that there would be good weather for public festivities.
The main Platinum Jubilee celebrations were during a four-day bank holiday weekend in June, and included a special Trooping of the Colour, a concert outside Buckingham Palace and a pageant.
Thousands of street parties were held across the country.
