UK Royal Family: Who is in it and what does the King do?

Prince William’s eldest child Prince George is second in line to the throne, and his daughter Princess Charlotte is third.

What happens at a coronation?

The coronation is the ceremony at which the monarch is formally crowned. It takes place after a period of mourning for the previous sovereign.

Elizabeth II became Queen on 6 February 1952 on the death of her father King George VI, but wasn’t crowned until 2 June 1953.

It is not yet known when Charles’ coronation will take place.