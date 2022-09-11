Kiir among 20 Heads of State invited to Ruto’s inauguration

President Salva Kiir is among at least 20 Heads of State from across Africa who are expected to attend the inauguration of the President-elect of Kenya William Ruto on Tuesday.

The Nation, one of Kenya’s most read newspapers reported that the Committee of Assumption of Office said President Kenyatta will lead the delegation of Heads of State and other dignitaries in witnessing the swearing-in of Dr Ruto as the fifth president.

They include East African leaders like Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Both the United States of America and China have confirmed dispatching a ‘strong delegation’ for the ceremony that will officially usher in Dr. Ruto’s era as President Kenyatta steps down after serving his maximum two terms, reports nation.

The committee said that they are also expecting at least 2,500 VIPs during the event, who will include senior government officials from other nations across the region and beyond as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

The team said that it had sent out invitations to various Heads of State in Africa and across the globe, according to former Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba.

Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho, a member of the assumption committee, said during a rehearsal ceremony that open invitations had also been sent out to Kenyans.

“We are expecting that we will have about 60,000 Kenyans on Tuesday. We will also have about 2,500 VIPs as well as 20 Heads of State from across Africa who will attend the swearing-in. President Uhuru Kenyatta will also be there physically to hand over,” said Dr Kibicho.

The inauguration ceremony is estimate to cost the government about 200 million Kenya Shillings, or 1.6 million US dollars.

“The programme of the day is expected to start at about 7am and the gate will be open to the public at 4am. The protocols of the day are being worked on by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kenya Defence Forces,” he added.

He further said the committee made arrangements for security, including about 10,000 police officers on duty both at Kasarani and in Nairobi to provide adequate security to those who will be attending the event and to all Kenyans.

Mr Namwamba, who is handling the invitations, also confirmed attendance of top representatives of the United Nation (UN), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Commonwealth, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), African Union (AU) and European Union (EU).