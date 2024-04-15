UK imposes sanctions on 3 businesses funding Sudan war

The United Kingdom on Monday imposed sanctions on three businesses allegedly funding military parties involved in the conflict in Sudan.

Britain said Alkhaleej Bank, Al-Fakher Advanced Works and Red Rock Mining will face an asset freeze, limiting their financial freedom.

The decision comes at the marking of the first anniversary of the war between rival military factions that has left millions of people displaced, desperately in need of assistance.

“A year on since the outbreak of fighting, we continue to see appalling atrocities against civilians, unacceptable restrictions on humanitarian access and an utter disregard for civilian life,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

“The businesses that support the warring parties must be held to account, alongside those responsible for human rights abuses. The world must not forget about Sudan,” he added.

The UK has urgently call for an end the violence.

Last month Britain pledged an 89 million pound ($111 million) aid package for Sudan.

