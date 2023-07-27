UJOSS fires 3 executive members over misconduct, performance issues

The President of the Union of Journalists in South Sudan dismissed three national executive members over misconduct and performance issues on Wednesday, July 26.

The relieved executives are namely Seba Martin, deputy secretary general, George Ruot organizing secretary, and Rose Keji deputy organizing secretary.

The decision follows its extraordinary national executive meeting on 26th July 2023.

On May 2021, the general assembly of the Union of Journalists elected new leaders.

The Chairman of the Union of Journalists Patrick Oyet says two of the relieved got more engaged with work outside the office and did not take time to perform their duties in the office.

“All of us, the executive members are working either in various media houses or different capacities and for that reason some of the members who were appointed in the executive got more engaged outside in their work as journalists.”

“They [some members] never took time to come sit with us in the office and do the work and as you know we have concluded two years in the office and therefore there was no need for their names to be there when they are not able to perform their duties”.

Oyet adds that one executive was relieved because of misconduct as per the constitution of the Union.

“We had one executive who was working in the executive but internal issues misconduct is what made him be relieved and this was a decision made by all members of the executive including him,” said Oyet.

“He [member] was in the emergency meeting that we held very early in the morning on Wednesday at 7 am and it was a matter of misconduct.”

“Our constitution actually provides that any member who does not follow the rules then he or she can be relieved so that is basically what happened”.

