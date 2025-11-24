Uganda suspends e-permit for goods destined to South Sudan

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has suspended the enforcement of the recently introduced electronic permit (e-permit) system for goods destined to South Sudan, citing trade disruptions and inconsistencies caused by the rollout.

In a memorandum dated 21 November 2025, URA acknowledged that although the e-permit was intended to streamline trade and strengthen monitoring of transit goods, its implementation had led to “non-uniform exemption letters from South Sudan,” a “lack of a clear exclusion procedure for exempt consignments,” and a “generalized application for e-permit payment in the R E C T S system yet some consignments are not electronically tracked.”

URA said these challenges had created a “predicament” for traders and hindered smooth trade facilitation.

“As we are mindful of the interests of the Republic of South Sudan in introducing the e-permit and the accrued benefits, we are also cognizant of the reverse impact of the measure to trade facilitation,” the statement read.

Following a review, URA has halted the enforcement of the system to prevent further economic strain on traders.

“URA has suspended the implementation of the e-permit and defer[red] its enforcement after a thorough review and clear way forward that will rationally cater for the interests of the different parties along the value chain,” the memo stated.

The authority emphasized that the suspension is an interim emergency measure aimed at cushioning manufacturers, exporters, and logistics operators from ongoing losses.

“This interim measure intends to avert the current crisis and minimize the economic losses already incurred by the manufacturers, exporters and all the other parties along the import/export value chain,” URA noted.

Additionally, URA has ordered that the e-permit system be temporarily removed from the R E C T S electronic tracking platform to avoid interfering with sealing procedures.

“The e-permit system should be disabled from R E C T S to mitigate compromising electronic sealing procedures,” the memo directed.

URA said the suspension will remain in place while Uganda and South Sudan engage in bilateral discussions to resolve the implementation challenges.

“This is an interim measure subject to the outcomes from planned bilateral engagements on this matter with the South Sudan Revenue Authority,” the memo concluded.

