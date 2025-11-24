25th November 2025

Governor Lobong appeals for calm after recent deadly raids

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 18 hours ago

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State. |File photo.

Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore has appealed for calm and urged communities in the state to fully cooperate with security forces working to stabilize the area after the November 18th raids that left several people dead.

He made the call while addressing worshippers at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Parish in Torit on Sunday.

Governor Lobong said security remains a shared responsibility and urged the public to work closely with law enforcement agencies to prevent further violence.

He also said he has repeatedly engaged leaders and members of the SPLM-IO, urging them not to transfer conflicts from other states into Eastern Equatoria.
However, he expressed disappointment that his appeals have not been respected.

Lobong reassured the congregation that the government will not allow what he called “peace spoilers” to operate in the state.

He reminded the faithful that every individual belongs to South Sudan, Eastern Equatoria, the government, the church, and their communities, and encouraged unity, cooperation, and peaceful engagement.

The governor added that elected leaders are chosen to serve the people.

25th November 2025

