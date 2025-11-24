25th November 2025

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked

Authors: James Atem Kuir | Madrama James | Published: 16 hours ago

Martin Tako, the Deputy Minister of General Education announces 2022 Secondary School results - Courtesy

The Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako Moyi, has vowed to resign from his position if the ongoing P.8 exams are leaked to learners.

He made the statement on Monday (November 24) morning at the launch of the Certificate of Primary Education (C.P.E) examination at Juba One Boys Primary School.

More than 84,000 pupils across the country began taking the end-of-primary school exams, starting with English language.

The examinees also include over 5,000 learners from neighbouring Sudan who are sitting in Ruweng Administrative Area due to the ongoing war in their country.

Speaking at the bell-ringing ceremony, Tako said the exams have been tightly secured and will not get leaked out to learners as has been seen in previous years.

He asserted that he would be the first person to resign if the exams find their way into learners’ hands.

“Don’t expect that you will find the examination which has been sent to you through your telephones. You will never get it,” he vowed.

He added: “And if you get the examination, a false examination, I will be the first person to resign from the position of Deputy Minister.”

Earlier, while announcing the exams on November 13, Minister of General Education and Instruction Kuyok Abol Kuyok warned that any candidate or school found involved in malpractice will face severe consequences.

Kuyok said the ministry will cancel the results of any centre or candidate found in such practices and assured that this year’s exams will be strictly supervised to prevent malpractice.

