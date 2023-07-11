Uganda-imported electricity to be operational before 2024 polls – official

South Sudan’s top diplomat in Uganda has disclosed that the country hopes to start importing electricity from Uganda before the general elections in 2024.

This came after the South Sudan government announced plans to import electricity from Karuma Dam in neighboring Uganda.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Monday, July 10, 2023, South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda Simon Juach Deng said Juba and Kampala signed the electricity agreement last month.

Ambassador Juac says the hydroelectricity will be imported through Nimule and Kaya.

“The government of South Sudan and the government of Uganda signed an electricity extension agreement to take electricity from Karuma Station in Uganda in the area of Nimule, and Kaya,” said Amb Juac.

“This will help the economic growth of South Sudan, we will be able to open our medium businesses, and business will thrive. It will also be a source of revenue for Uganda. It’s something we need to celebrate.”

“It is going to be over 300 kilometres of electricity coverage. This is a dividend of peace if the peace wasn’t there, there will be no way such a project would come,” said Amb Juac.

“I am urging my compatriots to join the peace wagon so that we go to developed part of liberation.”

The diplomat further explained that Uganda will build electricity polls from Karuma Dam to the South Sudan border about 130 kilometres.

Juac added that the South Sudan government is to install polls from Nimule to cities in the country that is estimated to be about 130 kilometres.

“The agreement was signed about three-four weeks ago. Now the technical team is working, you know, from where the station is in Karume, to the border point it is about 130 kilometres, so Uganda will do the first 130 kilometres,” said the diplomat.

“South Sudan will do the remaining 170 and plus kilometres of electricity and poll installations. We are hopeful in the mid of next year or before elections we would have our cities light up, and our people will enjoy the benefit of peace.”

