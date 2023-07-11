Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

South Sudan government is working to address the situation of South Sudanese students and refugees stranded in Malaysia and facing expulsion and imprisonment, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs has said.

Deng Dau Deng reveals that there are approximately 150-200 self-sponsored scholarship students in Malaysia.

Many of the students are on scholarship studies sponsored by Malaysian oil company Petronas which is reportedly ending its contract with the South Sudan oil sector and departing the country.

Dau also discloses that there are also 15 families with 25 children, and about 250 refugees and undocumented asylum seekers in Malaysia.

The Minister also says the South Sudanese nationals are facing significant challenges due to the lack of a South Sudan embassy in Malaysia.

In a video address on Saturday, Acting Minister Dau says he has discussed the situation with the Malaysian Foreign Minister during a meeting in Azerbaijan.

“I know the significant challenge is the lack of a South Sudanese embassy in Malaysia,” Dau said. “I am also aware of the challenges of renewing visas and passports due to the lack of an embassy or consulate.”

“There have been occurrences of students dying due to unforeseen events as well as students being imprisoned or expelled from higher institutions of learning,” he said.

“I understand the immense inconvenience this poses when you require assistance in legal matters, documentation, or support during emergencies. However, it is essential to remember that we can find the solution to the obstacles.”

Dau also says the government will soon appoint a non-resident South Sudan ambassador to Malaysia.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter