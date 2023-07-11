Juba police arrest ‘famous’ goat thief

Police in Juba on Monday arrested a man long suspected of strangling goats and stealing their meats in the capital.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Brigadier General Dak Karlo said the felon – whose name he did not disclose is known for strangling goats and putting their meat in sacks.

A police investigation found that before his arrest, the suspect was intending to have an Independence Day feast with the stolen goat meat.

“A guy specialized in robing goats (was arrested). He took two goats, strangled them, and put them in a sack but he was also apprehended,” Carlo said.

“He wanted to celebrate the new year, so he has nothing in his pocket, so he thought of stealing the goats. The investigation is going on, and as soon as the investigation comes out, we shall let you know.”

General Carlo stated that this is not the first time the man has been accused of being behind the mysterious disappearance of goats in his locality.

The police official further said the suspect’s neighbors have seen him several times cooking suspicious goat meats.

General Karlo said in an interview with Eye Radio, the man is currently under investigation.

“This is not the first time he has stolen goats; he’s specialized in stealing goats, and he puts them in the sack and goes and prepares it as his supper.”

