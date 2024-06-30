30th June 2024
Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Author: El-shiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 3 hours ago

Two previously abducted children reunited with the family. (-)

Two South Sudanese children who were abducted in Uganda have been released and reunited with their parents following intervention from the South Sudan embassy and police investigation.

On Saturday, their mother, Nyarraj Othaj, said the two kids aged two and five years had been held hostage for three days and the abductors were demanding a ransom of 5,400 US dollars.

Ms. Othaj narrated that her children were kidnapped from their home in the Zana residential area of Kampala on Thursday while she went to the market buying groceries.

However, Ms. Narraj Othaj confirmed to Eye Radio that here children were brought near their home while she was answering questions at a police station.

“I received a call from the embassy staff telling me to go to the police station to give my statements regarding the kidnapping of my children,” she said.

“After I was interrogated, I returned home. When we arrived home, I found a huge number of people at the door of the house. I asked about the reason for the gathering, and I was informed that someone had brought the children back to the house.”

She expressed happiness and thanks the embassy for visiting the family, which she believes was the reason that led to fear among the abductors.

“They said that the person fled immediately after he delivered the children. I believe it is a divine miracle, so I extend my sincere thanks to all the people who helped me, especially the government.”

“I have opened a report three times, so thanks to the government, especially the embassy, ​​because three of the embassy’s men intervened in the matter.”

 

 

 

